PETALING JAYA: Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Norza Zakaria, will resign from his role as president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

His decision follows controversy over his family’s presence at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Seeing all these responses, my feeling right now, I am just going to say that I am resigning soon from BAM, which many people are aware of,” he told The Star.

“I hope the next leader can improve the state of badminton affairs in our country,” he was quoted as saying.

Norza had previously planned to resign after the Olympic Games and clarified that his roles with both OCM and BAM are voluntary, without salary or allowances.

“I do not receive any salary from both organisations or allowances. I want to help bring glory and pride to our nation,” he stated.

The controversy arose from allegations regarding the accreditation of Norza’s family members for the Paris Olympics.

He defended their presence, attributing it to a personal quota allocation rather than national team credentials. “This attack on my family is absolutely unnecessary and my family do not need to go through such scrutiny,” Norza stated.

The issue gained attention through a social media post showing his wife and son with accreditation cards at an Olympic match.

He emphasised that their presence was due to his special allocation for personal guests, separate from the national team’s accreditation.