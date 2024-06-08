SOCIAL media erupted in criticism after footage emerged of Tan Sri Norza Zakaria, president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), attending a bronze medal match at the Arena Porte de La Chapelle with his wife and son.

This controversy comes after professional women’s badminton singles player Goh Jin Wei had to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games without her coach, Nova Armada due to the limited number of passes available.

X user, Roman Akramovich posted, “All Malaysians need an explanation for this. A badminton athlete’s coach couldn’t attend the 2024 Paris Olympics due to limited passes, but the President of BAM (Badminton Association of Malaysia) who is also the President of the Malaysian Olympic Council can bring his wife and child? @hannahyeoh please answer, don’t spin.”

In response to the backlash, the OCM clarified that Norza’s special quota included accreditation cards for guests, which are allocated separately from the contingent accreditation cards, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“The accreditation cards for these guests are also subject to various limitations, especially access to the venue of the match and the athlete’s village. Most importantly, it does not involve any government funding,” OCM was quoted as saying.

Despite this explanation, many Malaysians are dissatisfied, arguing that Norza should have prioritised bringing Goh Jin Wei’s coach instead.

Critics suggest that his family’s presence underscores misplaced priorities.

One netizen called @piqa_p pointed out: “It doesn’t make sense that the coach can’t come. It doesn’t make sense. None of the KBS officials or people on the mission to Paris thought of this kind of logic? Athletes competing without coaches?”

“A reminder that both Lee Zii Jia and Goh Jin Wei team were denied additional accreditation. Which meant he didn’t get the support he needed while someone took their wife and kid. Today he gave us a bronze medal,” another netizen called @lorettabagg said.