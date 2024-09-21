Odour pollution: Samples collected at two chemical waste disposal sites identified - Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: Samples collected at two chemical waste disposal sites that caused odor pollution in several areas in the district were identified as non-halogenated organic solvent waste (SW 322) and halogenated organic solvent waste (SW 323).

Johor Health and Environment Committee Chairman Ling Tian Soon said samples were taken at the Tiong Nam Industrial Park and the Tropical Rural Industrial Area and the authorities have obtained a list of industries or factories that produce the waste that has been identified. Thus, he said a special team comprising the Department of Environment (DOE), Royal Malaysian Police and local authorities is carrying out a massive inspection operation against more than 150 factories around the district.

‘’We are tracking where the chemical waste came from. Until today it has not been detected because there are many factories that produce the chemical waste and inspections are ongoing (involved) in more than 150 factories,” he said when met by reporters at the 2024 National World River Day Celebration Ceremony at Sungai Tebrau, here today.

Ling said this when asked to comment on the results of samples taken from the river at the two locations involved and added that the river cleaning work at the Tiong Nam Industrial Park and Tropical Industrial Area is expected to be fully completed tomorrow.

“Two illegal waste disposal locations are in the final phase of cleaning, the process is going smoothly and hopefully the cleaning work will be completed tomorrow.

“For the first location in the Tiong Nam Industrial Park, the state government spent RM177,000, while the second location in the Industrial Area Tropika, on the other hand, cost RM84,000,” he said.

Several series of odor pollution were reported recently in several locations including Kampung Melayu Pandan, Taman Daya, Taman Istimewa, Taman Mount Austin, Kawasan Industri Desa Tropika, Kampung Maju Jaya , Kampung Tawakal and Kampung Plentong Baru.

Chemicals believed to be dumped illegally were also found on the banks of creeks in the Tropical Village Industrial Area and Tiong Nam Industrial Park.