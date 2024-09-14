Officers opting out of SSPA not eligible for phased salary adjustment

KUALA LUMPUR: Officers who opt out of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) will not be eligible for the salary adjustment, which will be implemented in two phases on Dec 1 this year and Jan 1, 2026.

According to the 2024 Public Service Circular No. 1 from the Public Service Department (JPA), those ineligible for the salary adjustment also include officers who are no longer in service as of Dec 1, 2024, or Jan 1, 2026.

The circular states that officers eligible for the Phase 1 salary adjustment are those appointed before Dec 1 this year and still in service on that date, or officers who passed away while in service on the same date.

“Eligible officers for Phase 2 include those appointed before Jan 1, 2026, who are still in service on Jan 1, 2026, or officers who passed away while in service on that date,“ read the circular published on JPA’s official website.

The phased salary adjustment of 15% will be granted to the management and professional group as well as the implementers, with an 8% increase or a minimum of RM240 for Phase 1, and a 7% increase for Phase 2.

Regarding the method and principles for the Phase 1 salary adjustment, the circular states that officers earning RM3,000 and above will receive an adjustment of 8%, while those earning RM3,000 and below will receive an adjustment of RM240.

“After adjustment, if an officer’s salary falls below the Minimum Starting Salary (GPT) or the starting salary for the service scheme under the SSPA, it will be adjusted to meet the GPT or the starting salary for that scheme.

The salary of officers who have opted into the SSPA but have yet to fulfill the conditions for a change in appointment under the system will follow the structure under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM).

“An officer’s salary will be adjusted according to the service scheme and salary structure under the SSPA one day after meeting the conditions for the change in appointment,“ the circular explained.

The Phase 2 salary adjustment under the SSPA will be based on the officer’s basic salary as of Dec 31, 2025, with an additional 7% applied on Jan 1, 2026.

“Officers whose salary increment date falls on Jan 1, 2026, will receive the adjustment first, followed by the Annual Salary Increment (PGT), subject to the decision of the Human Resource Development Panel.

Meanwhile, the circular outlines two new benefits under the SSPA aimed at safeguarding officers’ well-being by balancing their work and personal needs.

First is the provision of vaccination benefits for officers who are required by their department heads to receive vaccinations due to service needs or job requirements. The type of vaccine and the amount provided will be based on the Ministry of Health’s recommendations.

The second is the introduction of a more flexible Group Unrecorded Leave (CTR) system, allowing up to 20 days per calendar year. This combines 13 existing CTR types with seven new ones.

“Officers may take any type of Group CTR according to the prescribed conditions and allocate the number of days based on their needs, subject to approval by their department heads,“ the circular added.

Further details may be obtained at https://sspa.jpa.gov.my/index.php/pekeliling.