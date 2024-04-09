One-off RAHMAH rebate incentive for Media Practitioners using prepaid plans this month

PUTRAJAYA: Media practitioners using prepaid plans will enjoy the one-off Media Practitioner RAHMAH Rebate Incentive this month in appreciation of their services and sacrifices.

The Ministry of Communications in a statement today said that the incentive, given in conjunction with National Month 2024, is open to media practitioners who are Malaysian citizens and holders of an active Media Accreditation Card issued by the Malaysian Information Department (Japen).

It applies to media practitioners who are currently subscribing to prepaid plans with telecommunications service providers namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM Tech, Tunetalk, XOX Com and YTL Communications.

“Eligible media practitioners need only to update their prepaid phone numbers and other information through the Japen’s eMedia system at https://emedia.penerangan.gov.my/ before Sept 10 to enjoy the incentive from Sept 16,” the statement said.

More information on the incentive would be announced by the telcos involved.

Frequently-asked questions (FAQ) on the matter are available at https://www.komunikasi.gov.my/en/awam/faq.