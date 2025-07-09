Man in MRT women’s coach sparks debate: Tourist or Rule-Breaker?

A man spotted sitting in the MRT’s women-only coach has sparked a heated discussion online again, after a Reddit user posted about the incident claiming it was the second time they had seen a man in the designated space, this time on a train from Putrajaya Sentral.

The post by Reddit user r/Bolehland raised questions over the legality and enforcement of gender-segregated coaches on Malaysian public transport.

While some users questioned whether the man had knowingly broken the rule, others argued he may have been unaware of it altogether.

Many users took a more empathetic view, pointing out the possibility that the man was a newly-arrived tourist unfamiliar with Malaysian public transport norms.

“He is a tourist who just landed from KLIA la bro... he may not be aware of the existence of this women-only coach. No need to shame people like this,” said user @chrlsalex.

User @Incognitoo echoed this view, writing: “How hard is it to talk to them rather than record them for wrongdoing? By the looks of it they probably are just tourists.”

Another commenter, @Michu0209, added: “Bro, clearly he’s not a local. Maybe he doesn’t read our language? Just talk to him — no need to shame him on social media. Unless you asked him to move and he refused, then it’s an issue.”

User @MyEnigma_Max also weighed in, suggesting a more direct and respectful approach: “Maybe try to go to him and ask him to leave the coach instead of filming him and posting it online? He could be a tourist and not know what’s going on.”

The incident underscores ongoing tensions between enforcing public transport rules and showing understanding toward visitors unfamiliar with local customs.