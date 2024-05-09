Online Safety Bill 2024 in people’s interest especially children - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Online Safety Bill which is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in October is comprehensive and takes into account cyber crimes that may occur in the future.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid said the new act was enacted in the interests of all Malaysians, especially children who use the Internet as a medium of daily communication.

“In this regard, we are very concerned about victims of bullying, victims of scams and of course this act will look at some aspects in terms of crimes that may not happen now but there are certain things that we project may happen in the coming decades,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the International Legal Conference on Online Harms 2024 which was also attended by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and the Spanish Ambassador to Malaysia Jose Luis Pardo.

Ahmad Zahid said the Attorney General’s Chambers will draft the bill to be brought to the Cabinet for approval before being presented in the Dewan Rakyat in October.

Azalina was previously reported to have said that the bill will be tabled by her, while the implementation and enforcement is under the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Earlier in his keynote address, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Chair of the National Social Council, said the council is dedicated to fostering values ​​and building human capacity to promote social cohesion, stability and the well-being of a developed and stable Malaysian society.

He said the council is actively addressing key issues such as mental health support through initiatives like the Talian HEAL (Bantuan Krisis Kesihatan Mental) crisis hotline, which provides crucial assistance to those in need.

“Furthermore, we are intensifying our efforts to combat the growing threat of online scams, which have become more prevalent as people spend more time in the digital space.

“These combined efforts are part of our broader commitment to ensuring that the benefits of technology are harnessed responsibly, and that the social fabric of our nation remains strong and resilient in the face of these new challenges,“ he said.

Citing the tragic death of cyberbullying victim Rajeswary Appahu, known online as Esha, he said the younger generation is exposed to risks that previous generations never encountered such as cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content and online predators.

Ahmad Zahid said creating a secure digital environment that protects children and helps families manage online risks, is a responsibility shared by all.