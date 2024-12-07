Online safety roadshow to ensure faster, cheaper and safer internet services - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The soon-to-be-launched online safety roadshow by the Ministry of Communications aims to provide faster, cheaper, and safer internet services, particularly for children and families, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Unity Government spokesman stated that the roadshow will also serve as a platform for the government to address cyberbullying crimes and raise awareness about online safety.

“This is an important matter. We not only want to tackle the issue of cyberbullying but also ensure safer use of the internet, especially by children and families.

“We will collaborate with all relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Digital, the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, the Ministry of Unity, and certainly the Ministry of Home Affairs,“ he said during a press conference after a Post-Cabinet meeting at his ministry today.

On Wednesday, Fahmi was reported saying that the Ministry of Communications will launch the online safety roadshow soon to raise awareness in schools and the community about the harmful effects of the internet.

Elaborating on the content of the roadshow, Fahmi said it will cover the dangers of internet use, such as cyberbullying, scams or fraud, and cyber security, as well as information on how to protect personal data and the benefits of being online.

“There are several other aspects that will be identified after our meeting next week. This initiative will be managed by the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and we will collaborate with all the ministries I mentioned earlier,“ he said.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), has also committed to station officers in every school to highlight the issues of cyberbullying and raise online safety awareness among students.

“During a recent meeting in Parliament, PDRM representatives said that officers are stationed in every school. We will leverage their presence,“ he said.