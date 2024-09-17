Only slander, hatred, wishful thinking served at PAS Muktamar - Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: Only elements of slander, hatred and wishful thinking were served by PAS leaders in their speeches and resolutions throughout the five days of the 70th PAS Muktamar (assembly) which ended last Sunday, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Saifuddin, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general, also described the assembly as the climax of the politics of hate that bred a culture of slander, insults and badmouthing under the leadership of party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

“Muslims in Malaysia are facing various problems such as drug addiction, domestic violence, corruption and poverty, but PAS and Abdul Hadi don’t seem to have any idea about all these urgent issues.

“Instead, they are more focused on wanting to topple the Unity Government to the extent of ignoring the hudud agenda which was once being bandied about as one of PAS principles,” he said in a statement today.

In fact, he said the party established in 1951 had drifted far away from its objectives founded by respectable figures such as the late Professor Dr Zulkifli Muhammad, Datuk Seri Dr Burhanuddin al-Helmi, Datuk Fadhil Noor, Yusuf Rawa and Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

Saifuddin said PAS members must have been sad about the party’s dismal performance in Terengganu after the 1999 General Election (GE), which saw the 76-year-old Abdul Hadi having to surrender the Menteri Besar’s post after only holding it for one term.

“Now, Abdul Hadi is only remembered for his incompetent and weak leadership,” he said.

Saifuddin said PAS leaders often claim to be scholars who steer the government of guidance, but during PAS’s tenure in the federal government from 2020 to 2022, no efforts were made to ban alcohol and gambling in the country.

“PAS was in the federal government for more than 30 months, but they were clueless and lacked ideas in leading and developing the country. This failure was clearly visible when the people had to start the White Flag Campaign to help each other (during the COVID-19 pandemic),” he said.

Saifuddin said although PAS often criticises the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the government will not stop and will continue to strive to improve the country’s economy to help the people, an effort which has proven to be fruitful so far.

“We should avoid divisive rhetoric and prioritise constructive dialogue to address the country’s challenges.

“As responsible leaders, all statements we make must be based on facts and bring unity, not division. We also have to be critical in evaluating the use of religion, distinguishing between political interests and the genuine good of the ummah,” he added.