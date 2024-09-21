Op Global: Another 155 suspects arrested, 186 victims rescued

KUALA LUMPUR: The boy in a viral video showing him being whipped by a member of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) was among 186 victims rescued in Op Global Phase Four conducted in the peninsula today.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the victims rescued in the early morning raid conducted simultaneously at 82 premises in the peninsula consisted of 102 men and 84 women.

He said a total of 155 suspects comprising 78 men and 77 women were also arrested in the raid at the premises linked to GISBH, such as charity homes, business premises, clinics, Ma’ahad (religious schools) and private residences.

“The Phase Four operation was carried out to track down the remaining members involved with GISBH. It involved a total of 3,801 personnel, comprising 2,528 from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and 1,273 government agency staff.

“Among the agencies involved are the Ministry of Health, Social Welfare Department, Islamic Religious Department Malaysia (Jakim), Department of Chemistry, and Department of National Registration,” he said in a statement today.

Razarudin said during the operation, the police also seized several leaflets containing elements that contradict the true teachings of Islam, were also seized.

He said those arrested were investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Razarudin said that during the raid, some of the premises were found to be empty with the GISBH members believed to have fled following several raids carried out by the police at premises linked to the company.

Meanwhile, Razarudin urged individuals who have fallen victim to GISBH members or with information related to the case to come forward to assist the police investigation.