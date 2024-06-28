Op PEWA: Terengganu RTD issues 994 summonses, nabs 270 foreign drivers as of May

CHUKAI: The Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) issued 994 summonses for various offences in 10 series of Op Pemandu Warga Asing (PEWA) conducted across the state from January to May.

Its director, Mohd Zamri Samion, said it involved the arrest of 270 foreign immigrants from Myanmar, Rohingya, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, Cambodia, India and Thailand.

Besides that, he said the department also confiscated 235 vehicles including cars, lorries and motorcycles which were believed to have been bought or rented from syndicates or local residents.

“Among the common offences are driving with expired motor vehicle license (road tax), not having competent driving license (CDL), no insurance coverage and other technical offences.

“Last year we conducted 21 series of PEWA operations involving 738 summonses and 183 arrests,“ he said in a press conference at Kemaman RTD office, here today.

Mohd Zamri said the PEWA operation in Kemaman was conducted based on complaints from various parties, especially the local community who were concerned about the increase in the number of foreigners in the district who were driving vehicles without valid documents.

He said a total of 88 foreigners were arrested in a two-day integrated operation starting yesterday involving 76 enforcement officers from RTD, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Immigration Department.

“The strategy used to track foreigners this time involves enforcement personnel masquerading as members of the public.

“We are concerned about the presence of those who are increasingly daring to drive without valid documents because this can have a domino effect and endanger other road users,“ he said.