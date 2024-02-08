Op Pintas Wakanda : 20 foreign nationals rounded up at condominium in Ampang

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty foreign nationals, including two children were detained by the police under Op Pintas Wakanda at a condominium in and around Jalan Ampang, today.

Bukit Aman Crime Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said during the 10.30am operation, the 20 foreigners, aged between two and 40, comprised Nationals from Nigeria (14), Uganda(2), Tanzania (3) and Maldives (1).

He said the focus of the operation was to identify human trafficking activities based on guidelines under the National Guideline On Human Trafficking Indicators (NGHTI) 2.0.

“Investigations and checks carried out during the raids, revealed that the 20 foreign nationals were detained for various offences under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, Section 55D, Section 15(1) (c), Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“The 20 foreigners comprised 10 men and 10 women (including the two children),” he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said during the raid, a 24-year-old Tanzanian woman, believed to be a victim of exploitation for sex, under Section 44 ATIPSOM 2007, was rescued.

Meanwhile, a worker at the condominium, who did not want to reveal his identity, told the police that many illegal activities had taken place in the condominium involving African nationals who were normally drunk and made a lot of noise that is deemed a nuisance to tenants in the condominium.