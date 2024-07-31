Op Tiris: Woman among six arrested in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: A local woman and five foreign men were arrested in an integrated operation codenamed Op Tiris in Bayan Lepas, Penang on July 24.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the operation was carried out to combat leakages as well as misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods such as diesel and petrol fuel as well as cooking oil.

He said that in the operation, the JKDNKA through the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence unit (WCB/PSK) also seized controlled and subsidised items involving one kilogramme (kg) packets of cooking oil, rice, wheat flour and raw sugar, with a total value of amounting to RM56,595.50.

“This case is being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155), Control of Supplies Act 1961, Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and Control of Paddy and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522),“ he said in a statement today.

Based on the statistics of WCB/PSK’s Op Tiris, which ran from Jan 1 to July 30 this year, Mohd Kamarudin said a total of 32 raids and 101 arrests were carried out nationwide involving confiscation.

“The seizures involved 272,825 litres of diesel worth RM6.313 million, 31,944 liters of petrol worth RM74,284, and 2,012 kg of cooking oil worth RM5,030. Additionally, the confiscation of assets and other equipment amounted to RM94.757 million, making the total value of seizures at RM101.150 million,“ he said.

He also said the total value of Op Tiris confiscation this year showed an increase of 186.6 per cent to RM65.979 million compared to RM35.170 million for the same period last year.

“Strong and aggressive action in curbing the activities of misappropriation of controlled goods and subsidies through the implementation of Op Tiris by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has shown a positive impact in ensuring public order, and the country’s revenue is always protected and maintained,” he also said.

“PDRM will continue to cooperate with relevant enforcement agencies in implementing the Prime Minister’s call to intensify and improve regulations and operations on controlled and subsidised goods throughout the country to ensure that these goods are always sufficient for the use of Malaysians,“ he added.