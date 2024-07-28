Open burning in Sarawak a cause for concern - Fire Chief

SIBU:The trend of open burning in Sarawak since last Monday is very concerning, with the number of cases in the past six days showing a sharp increase,said Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) acting director Tiong Ling Hii.

He said that during this period, a total of 68 cases covering an area of more than 59 hectares were recorded.

According to him, most of the cases were intentional, not only for agricultural purposes but also for burning wood waste, paper, or trash, which got out of control when the fires spread.

“Looking at the trend, it shows an increase in open burning activities each day, and yesterday’s situation, with 28 open burning cases, was the highest and very alarming compared to the previous day’s 15 cases,“ he told Bernama.

Tiong said that open burning could be avoided if the public refrained from all forms of open burning during the current hot and dry weather.

“JBPM will enhance cooperation with the Department of Environment (DOE) and the Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) to conduct campaigns to avoid open burning through media announcements and field advocacy,“ he explained.

He said that in addition, his department will increase patrols, including with the 58 Volunteer Fire Brigades throughout Sarawak, so that open burning incidents can be quickly addressed.

He added that the Fire Department will reach out to the public through the Community Fire Brigade established by JBPM to advise on the consequences of open burning during the hot and dry season.