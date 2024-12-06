Ops Lejang: Kelantan JPJ issues 241 notices within two hours

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 241 notices through Ops Lejang which targeted motorcyclists in Pengkalan Chepa within a two-hour period starting at 6.30 pm yesterday.

State JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said out of the total number, 144 summons notices were also issued.

“The notices were issued for 102 offences, primarily for not possessing a competent driving licence (CDL), totalling 41 summonses, followed by 22 cases of failure to stop when required, 16 each for not having a Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and insurance, and seven summonses for underage driving.

Furthermore, 42 technical offences were identified, including seven cases related to brakes, two each for speedometers, stop lights and tyres, 12 cases involving registration numbers, 10 cases concerning side mirrors and seven cases related to exhaust systems.

Mohd Misuari emphasised that the operation was conducted in response to intelligence gathering and public complaints.

He said the two days of surveillance and intelligence gathering confirmed the presence of illegal racing and speed trial activities in the reported area.

“Intelligence also identified several dangerous actions, including ‘wheelies’, lying down while riding, manually shifting gears, failure to wear a helmet and other hazardous behaviors endangering other road users.

“Based on complaints from various sources, including the public and users of the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA), the activities were predominantly carried out by teenagers and individuals in their early twenties,” he said.

He said the operation was prompted by an accident which occurred two days ago on Jalan Jerus-Kok Lanas Highway, Lingkaran Tengah Utama (CSR), involving three motorcycles, resulting in one fatality and two serious injuries.

Enforcement actions were conducted under Section 39 of the Road Transport Act 1987, pertaining to underage driving and Section 81, which restricts competitions and speed trials.

In addition, Kelantan JPJ identified seven hotspots associated with illegal racing and speed trial activities.