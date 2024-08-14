Orang Asli community calls for regular engagement from new Nenggiri assemblyman

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community has called on the Nenggiri state assemblyman elected in this Saturday’s by-election to make regular visits to their area, allowing them to become familiar with their new representative.

Dendi Abdullah, 33, a resident of Pos Simpor, said former assemblyman Mohd Azizi Naim rarely visited the Orang Asli area even a year after taking office.

According to Dendi, the residents of the settlement never met Mohd Azizi during his tenure.

“The Temiar tribe in the interior is disappointed with the previous representative’s lack of engagement. Mohd Azizi never visited our village, even though Pos Simpor is under the Nenggiri state constituency.

“We have never had the opportunity to discuss with him the problems we are facing in the interior and this lack of communication has been a great concern for us,“ he told Bernama recently.

Dendi expressed frustration over the lack of engagement from any representative, adding that the community is unaware of where to find the representative’s office for lodging complaints.

Meanwhile, Pos Gob Kampung Tembaga headman Elan Pedik, 45, said for the past year, he had to rely on the Orang Asli Development Department for any issues faced by the residents.

“We had no contact with the assemblyman, Mohd Azizi, and feel neglected. Despite our remote location, there is no excuse for this lack of engagement.

“The previous representative frequently visited and inquired about the villagers’ well-being. As our representative, Mohd Azizi should have been our advocate in securing our rights,“ he said.

Elan hopes that the newly elected representative, will work closely with Orang Asli leaders to address, discuss and resolve the issues faced by the Orang Asli community.