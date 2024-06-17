Over 100 Orang Asli villagers benefitted from YKOA medical camp in Sarawak

MIRI: Over 100 Orang Asli villagers from Long Seridan, Kampung Long Meraan, and Kampung Long Balau, in the Miri Division, Sarawak, benefited from Yayasan Kesenian Orang Asli’s (YKOA) medical camp on Monday.

YKOA director, Datin Pearl Mohan said that nine medical officers from government health clinics in Bario and Long Seridan briefed the villagers on health awareness and medical conditions, and 15 villagers were referred to follow-up treatment in hospitals in nearby towns.

“I’m really grateful to our programme sponsors, especially the Australian High Commission and Klinik Dr Leela Ratos, as their generous support was instrumental in reaching and serving those in need.

“Heartfelt thanks as well to Dr Chan Zhen Shun and his dedicated team from Bario Health Clinic, their expertise in the region and focus on the Orang Asli ensured the smooth and successful execution of the programme,” she said today.

She explained that the medical camp also collected data to build a framework for identifying and evaluating issues for future intervention.

“Ascertaining health well-being is a continuous journey, and YKOA remains dedicated to building bridges of assistance with its partners to support indigenous communities,” she added.

Meanwhile YKOA chairman, Dr Andre Ratos, commended the programme, emphasising the importance of ongoing support and initiatives to bridge healthcare gaps for Orang Asli communities.

“This camp is part of our commitment to making a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of the Orang Asli,“ he noted, adding that the three-day camp aimed to enhance health awareness and education among these communities, providing critical healthcare services such as breast examinations and Pap smears.

YKOA’s medical outreach programmes have been focused on remote villages, situated between Gunung Mulu and the Bario Highlands, which are home to various Orang Asli tribes, including the Penans, Kelabits, and Sa’bans (also known as Dayaks).