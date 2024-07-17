Over 1,000 TVET places offered by MCI snapped up - DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced that 1,038 places offered by the Malaysia-China Institute (MCI) in Bagan Datuk in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) have been filled.

Calling it a “game changer” for Malaysian TVET, Ahmad Zahid said the initiative will equip Malaysian students with skills using high-tech equipment and build promising career paths in the TVET sector, as well as better wages.

“It is important for us to translate this form of cooperation within the context of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and Chinese Premier Li Qiang is excited about how quickly we have embraced this offer,” he said at the MCI Programmes Participants Send-Off Ceremony here.

Also present were Chery Malaysia Executive Vice Chairman Chen Gang and Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) chairman Manndzri Nasib, who is also the MCI Advisory Board chairman.

In May, it was reported that a total of 220 Chinese companies offered 5,125 places for Malaysian students for short, medium and long-term training related to TVET, seen as a major driver in enhancing the TVET industry in Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development and National TVET Council (MTVET) chairman, said that two different groups are planned to be sent to China, one of which is for instructors.

“Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) itself is sending two groups of instructors, each consisting of nine people, to gain exposure in various specified fields. So we will send two groups,” he said.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid emphasised the importance of providing equal opportunities to all students from diverse backgrounds, including Chinese, Indian, and students in Sabah and Sarawak, through this initiative.

“(A total of) 5,125 new slots were announced in May; before that, only 2,000 slots were allocated to us. With this increase, I have given opportunities to Chinese, Indian, Sabah, Sarawak, and other students to be sent as well, aiming to provide equality to these students.

“So I thank TANG International Education Group, Chery, and Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) for quickly adopting this programme. PTP, for example, has taken 100 percent of the students we sent to work with them, as has Chery,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that MTVET has signed Memorandums of Understanding with 1,383 companies that have agreed to hire TVET graduates at various levels, ensuring bright employment opportunities for those involved in the programme.