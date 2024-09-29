Over 150 B40 students in Sungai Buloh receive YBR early study aid

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 156 students from B40 families in the Sungai Buloh constituency have benefited from the Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) Early Study Aid Programme, with an allocation of nearly RM50,000 to help them pursue higher education.

The aid was presented by Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R. Ramanan during a ceremony at Dewan MBSA Bunga Matahari, Kota Damansara, today.

This assistance aims to ease the financial burden on parents, particularly in providing for the educational needs of students, such as paying fees or purchasing learning materials.

In his speech, Ramanan highlighted YBR’s continuous support for education in Sungai Buloh, which is greatly appreciated.

“This aid is provided to lessen the financial strain on students and their parents in preparing for and beginning their studies at higher education institutions.

“Therefore, I hope that all students and parents can make the most of this assistance to help students start their educational journey smoothly,” he said.

Also present at the event were YBR deputy chairman Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi; YBR general manager Syaiful Rizal Abdul Ghani; and YBR head of Corporate Administration Khairul Na’im Arifin.

Ramanan said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is committed to ensuring the welfare of the people by prioritising education as the core of the country’s development, particularly in building a MADANI society as envisioned by him.

He added that the values outlined in the Malaysia MADANI framework emphasise the importance of education in producing responsible individuals who can contribute to societal well-being and national development.

As of September 2024, YBR has allocated RM419,500 through the Early Study Aid Programme, benefiting 761 tertiary students nationwide.