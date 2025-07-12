Adventurous motorbike race through Lenggong jungle terrain

IPOH: The lush Lenggong district, which is famed as a Unesco World Heritage Site, saw 302 motorbike riders from 15 countries flaunting their skills to manoeuvre through some 250km of arduous terrain during an international off-road race held from June 26 to 29.

The Rimba Raid X Lenggong marked the annual event’s 10th anniversary with Lenggong playing host for the second time.

Rimba Raid is one of the largest off-road races in Southeast Asia, attracting participants from Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, Italy, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Taiwan, China, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA.

This year’s event was divided into six categories, including a new one for e-bikes in line with the trend towards sustainable mobility.

The race was flagged off by Lenggong MP Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, who is also Home deputy minister, at Tasik Raban.

The majority of the off-road race trails passed through Hutan Simpan Piah, a protected forest reserve. The terrain tested the riders’ physical and mental strengths due to the jungle tracks, rocky trails, rivers, hills and mountains.

“The race not only promotes motoring sports but also enhances local economic activities, including businesses for homestay owners, as well as hawkers, rural tourism sectors and local youngsters who would benefit from the event.

“Although it is a sports activity, all guidelines set by the Forestry Department and other local authorities are strictly followed,“ Shamsul Anuar said in his speech during the flag-off ceremony.

Some 5,000 people converged at Lenggong to watch the race.

There were brisk sales of local products, as well as a motorcycle exhibition, cultural shows and interaction with professional racers.