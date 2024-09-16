Over 280 left homeless as fire destroys 44 houses in Tongod

TONGOD: A fire last night destroyed 44 houses in Kampung Penangah, leaving 282 people from 74 families homeless.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operation Centre said that an emergency call was received at 7.24 pm and the firefighters arrived at the scene at 11.30 pm due to the remote location of the incident.

The fire affected an area of 1.21 hectares, with the houses built too close together.

“All of the affected houses were completely destroyed. Firefighters used open water sources to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported,” it said in a statement.

It added that the firefighting effort involved 13 personnel, including nine from the Kibatangan Fire and Rescue Station (BPP) and four from the Beluran BPP.

The fire was brought under control at 2.30 am and the operation concluded at 7.10 this morning.