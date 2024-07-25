Over 2m fixed deposit funds transferred to 11 accounts, say police

KUALA LUMPUR: A bank clerk in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, allegedly transferred over RM2 million in fixed deposit funds into 11 different accounts before being found dead on July 5.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, stated that the money was withdrawn from three fixed deposit accounts in 108 transactions between Feb 14, 2023, and June 24, 2024.

“Investigations are ongoing. We have found that much of the stolen money was used or transferred to accounts belonging to relatives, acquaintances, and companies.

“One victim, a 69-year-old depositor, noticed the funds were withdrawn on July 5 and subsequently reported the matter to the bank,“ he said at the CCID weekly press conference today.

Ramli confirmed that the investigation under Section 408 of the Penal Code will continue, despite the death of the main suspect.

“The investigation must be concluded, including those (11 accounts) that received the funds,“ he said.

Previously, it was reported that funds exceeding RM2 million were missing from a bank’s fixed deposit accounts.

The clerk’s activities only came to light when two account holders visited the bank to make withdrawals on June 27.

The depositors discovered that some of their savings certificates had been closed, however, they denied ever closing or withdrawing money from their accounts.