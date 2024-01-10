Over 30 roads in Kuala Lumpur City closed temporarily for 2024 KL Standard Chartered Marathon

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 30 roads in Kuala Lumpur city will be closed or have diversions for the 2024 Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon that will begin and end at Merdeka Square on Saturday and Sunday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said.

The road closures, which will be done in stages, will begin from 5 am to noon on the first day, affecting 15 roads, and from 3am to noon on the second day involving 37 roads, with several roads closed on both days.

“The roads involved include Jalan Kinabalu, Jalan Leboh Pasar, Jalan Leboh Ampang, Jalan Tun Perak, Bulatan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Abullah, Jalan Ampang, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Perak, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin, Jalan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Tugu, Jalan Jelatek, Bulatan Segambut, Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Putra,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that 16 senior officers and 345 junior police officers from the Kuala Lumpur Traffice Investigation and Enforcement Department will be involved in the road closures.

Rusdi also said that 12 roads will be temporarily closed in stages on Oct 3 for the fifth stage of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2024.

The Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will place 174 police personnel on duty on that day for the closures, which will begin from 10 am and reopened to the public in stages.

“The flag-off begins at 11 am at Kuala Lumpur Twin Towers, Jalan Ampang and the race will pass several main roads in Kuala Lumpur city centre, including Persiaran KLCC-Jalan Ampang-Jalan Yap Kwan Seng-Jalan Tun Razak-Jalan Ampang (towards MRR2).

“The roads involved in the closures are the intersection of Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Ampang, Jalan P Ramlee, the intersection of Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Jalan Tun Razak, the intersection of Jalan Yahya Petra, Lebuhraya Akleh, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, the intersection of Jalan Ampang, Jalan Ampang Hilir, Jalan Desa Pandan and Jalan Jelatek,” Rusdi said.

Those with enquiries can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999, the operations room at 03-20719999, or visit the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JsptKL/ or any nearby police station.