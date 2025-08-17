GOF foils smuggling of 3,700 plants worth RM870,000 in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: The 8th Battalion of the General Operations Force successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt involving 3,700 ornamental plants.

The interception occurred along Jalan Rantau Panjang Lama near Pos Pok Teh Kana in Pasir Mas on Friday.

Southeast Brigade GOF Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the seizure included 2,000 bamboo saplings and 1,000 banyan trees.

He added that 500 round bonsai and 200 bougainvillaea plants were also confiscated due to suspected pests and diseases.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, could not produce any documentation for the plants believed to be smuggled from Thailand.

The suspect was detained while transporting the plants to a local nursery.

The total estimated value of the seizure, including the lorry, amounts to RM870,000.

All confiscated items have been handed over to the Kelantan Department of Agriculture for further investigation.

The case is being probed under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976. - Bernama