Ahmad Zahid urges separation of legal and political issues for unity

theSun Local
  • 2025-08-17 04:50 PM
Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, greeting members of the public during the launch of the Perak State KEMAS Santunan Desa Programme with JPKK and the KEMAS Community at Dewan Besar Bandar Baru Felcra Seberang Perak here today. - BERNAMADeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, greeting members of the public during the launch of the Perak State KEMAS Santunan Desa Programme with JPKK and the KEMAS Community at Dewan Besar Bandar Baru Felcra Seberang Perak here today. - BERNAMA

PASIR SALAK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for a clear distinction between legal and political issues to safeguard the stability of the Unity Government.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also UMNO president, emphasised that legal violations must be addressed through the justice system, while political disputes should be resolved within party frameworks.

“We do not want any incident to force a political decision to be made, as this could shake the unity among the 18 parties in the MADANI Government. In my view, we must separate legal matters from political matters,” he told reporters.

He made these remarks after officiating the ‘Program Santunan Desa’ organised by the Community Development Department (KEMAS) in Perak.

The event was held in collaboration with Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) and KEMAS communities.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, urged all parties to respect internal decisions to maintain cohesion among coalition members.

“Do not sensationalise an issue or try to become the most popular figure, only to end up damaging good relations between party leaders and at the grassroots level,” he added. - Bernama