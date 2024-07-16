Over 300 cops to be deployed at SSMZA for FA Cup semis

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 351 police personnel will be deployed for the FA Cup semi-final, first-leg clash between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Selangor FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) on Friday (July 19).

Kuala Terengganu District police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said they would conduct strict inspections at the entry points and stadium vicinity to ensure spectators do not bring in banned items, such as banners with wordings that can cause provocation and incitement.

“Among the banned items are fireworks, sparklers, flares, helmets, water bottles, glass bottles, drink cans, lasers, matches, lighters and sharp weapons.

“In addition to personnel from the District Police Headquarters, we will also be assisted by personnel from the Terengganu Contingent Police Headquarters and the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) team,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief operating officer Mohd Syahrizan Mohd Zain said they have started selling 30,000 tickets to the public since Sunday (July 14).

However, he said that from July 14-16, tickets would be sold online to those owning TFC membership cards.

“A total of 15,000 tickets are being sold online and another 15,000 via ticket counters. For non-TFC members, they can purchase tickets online from Wednesday (July 17) and the counters from Thursday (July 18),” he said as he advised spectators to always comply with the instructions from the police.