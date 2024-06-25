Over 3,000 job opportunities available at MyFutureJobs Melaka Career Carnival

MELAKA: More than 3,000 job opportunities in various sectors, both within and outside of Melaka, will be offered at the MyFutureJobs Melaka Careertrans 2024 Career Carnival, which will be held in Ayer Keroh on July 13 and 14.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said that 10 per cent of the vacancies available are reserved for people with disabilities (PwD) and another 10 per cent involve opportunities in the gig economy sector.

He said the job opportunities involve more than 35 employers from Melaka and other states, including the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) Rehabilitation Centre, CTRM Aero Composites Sdn Bhd, Puspakom, Mydin Holding Berhad and 99 Speedmart.

“An estimated 5,000 new and experienced job seekers will attend the career carnival, with interview sessions running from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Job opportunities will also be available for the Orang Asli community in Melaka. As the state executive councillor responsible for the welfare of this group, I may provide transportation, such as buses, to bring them to the carnival if needed,“ he said. The carnival will be held at Hall A of the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC).

He said this at a press conference on the MyFutureJobs Melaka Careertrans 2024 Career Carnival, which was also attended by Melaka Perkeso director Nur Mohammad Bakhtir Mohamad Akhir.

Ngwe said the carnival will also involve various government agencies, including Perkeso, the Public Service Commission of Malaysia, the army and the Royal Malaysian Navy, providing job seekers and visitors with advice and information related to the services offered by the participating agencies.

He advised job seekers attending interview sessions at the carnival to dress formally and modestly and to bring relevant documents.

He said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh will open the carnival and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim is expected to attend.

Ngwe also said that according to statistics from the MYFutureJobs National Job Portal, there were 8,215 job vacancies offered in Melaka this year up to May 17, and during the same period, 2,200 job seekers secured employment.

“Since 2020, a total of 4,111 employers have registered on the MYFutureJobs portal, and the unemployment rate in Melaka stands at 2.2 per cent as of the first quarter of this year,“ he added.