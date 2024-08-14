Over 4,400 suicides reported in last five years

PETALING JAYA: In the past five years, a total of 4,440 Malaysians committed suicide, with the Chinese community being the most affected.

Police statistics said 2021 saw the highest number of suicides at 1,142, but the figure dropped to 981 the following year and rose again to 1,087 last year. There were 621 suicides in 2020 and 609 in 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on July 9 men accounted for over 3,600 of the suicides with the Chinese community consistently having the highest number of suicides annually since 2019.

“Non-Malaysians had the second highest rate, while Indians and Malays followed in third and fourth place respectively. This shows a significant need for drastic early change in social policy approach.”

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Psychology professor Dr Siti Aisyah Panatik said mental health issues can be overwhelming due to the existing stigma involving them.

“Those, especially men aged between 30 and 50, are at higher risk of committing suicide due to economic challenges such as unemployment, rising cost of living and financial instability, which are significant contributors to growing suicide rates.”

She stressed that societal expectations for men to be the primary breadwinners often lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair.

Comparing the high suicide rate of the Chinese with the other races, Siti Aisyah said socio-cultural factors contribute to this.

“The stigma associated with mental health in many Asian cultures, including those of the Chinese, often results in underreporting and a lack of proper mental health support.”

She said Confucian values, which prioritise filial piety and family harmony, can create a sense of burden, making it difficult for individuals to express their struggles openly.

“These cultural expectations often worsen stress and contribute to suicidal ideas among the Chinese.”

In terms of youths committing suicide, Siti Aisyah said academic pressures, relationship problems, substance abuse and easy access to poisons are key factors to rising suicide rates.

“The overwhelming focus on academic achievements can result in severe stress and mental health struggles while relationship problems, alcohol and drug abuse could increase the risk of suicidal thoughts.

“The availability of methods such as jumping from heights can contribute to impulsive suicide attempts,” she said, adding that to address the suicide issue, a multi-faceted approach is needed.

She said improving mental health education and support through youth programmes is crucial while integrating mental health components into existing programmes, such as education, sports or community development, can be highly effective.

Siti Aisyah said there is a need for better access to qualified mental health professionals within youth programmes and trained teachers to recognise and support students with mental health concerns.

“Developing peer-based programmes where young people can support one another is vital to tackle the issue.”

Since its inception in 2022, the mental health crisis helpline, Heal Line 15555, received 48,903 calls, of which 28,870 callers were provided essential emotional support, while more than 20,030 received special interventions, such as psychoeducation, positive coping skills and cognitive behavioural therapy.