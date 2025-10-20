Klarna sues Google for $8.3 billion over EU antitrust violations

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish court began hearing arguments Monday in Klarna’s $8.3 billion lawsuit against Google over alleged search result manipulation.

The lawsuit, filed by Klarna-owned price comparison site Pricerunner, accuses Google of promoting its own shopping comparisons in search results.

Pricerunner originally sought $2 billion in 2022 but now demands $8.3 billion as “the violation is still ongoing,“ according to Klarna spokesman John Craske.

The European Commission ruled in 2017 that Google violated competition law by favouring its own shopping service.

The European Court of Justice upheld that ruling in 2024, prompting Klarna to seek compensation.

Craske told AFP the damages sought continue to “grow daily” based on economic analysis of losses incurred.

Klarna stated that over 90% of searches in Europe go through Google’s platform, giving it “almost complete power.”

The company noted independent price comparison sites ranked higher before Google launched its own service.

Google argues it “has not abused its dominant position” and that Pricerunner “has not suffered any damage whatsoever.”

The trial at Stockholm’s Patent and Market Court is scheduled to last until December 19. – AFP