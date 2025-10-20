Two more men remanded over mother and daughter murder in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have obtained a seven-day remand order against two more men detained to assist in the murder investigation of a woman and her daughter.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed the remand order for both men, including a Bangladeshi national, began today and runs until October 26.

Both men, in their 40s, are being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Azizee stated that a detailed investigation is underway, including efforts to determine whether other suspects were involved in the killings.

Police have also found the weapon believed to have been used in the incident, discovered at the back of the victim’s house.

It is understood that police have seized the two men’s mobile phones for further investigation.

Both suspects are known to have been acquainted with the elder 51-year-old victim.

On Saturday, media reported that the bodies of a kuih seller and her adopted daughter were found in a tragic state at a house in Kampung Sekolah Juru.

Azizee was quoted saying the bodies were discovered by the woman’s husband when he returned home at about 7.30 pm.

Following the incident, police remanded the victim’s 57-year-old husband for a week until October 25 to assist in the investigation. – Bernama