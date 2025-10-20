KLCC preparations intensify for 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Final preparations are intensifying at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit starting October 26.

Workers are actively installing structures, exterior decorations, and completing landscaping around the venue.

A Bernama survey found ASEAN-inspired decorations including sculptures and regional unity-themed installations adding vibrancy to the area.

A 10-metre high, 20-metre diameter transparent dome showcasing flora and fauna serves as a focal point for delegations.

Despite recent evening heavy rains, technical staff and contractors continue working diligently to meet the schedule.

Enhanced security measures are in place with police officers stationed at all major routes leading to the convention centre.

Traffic police conducted control simulations this morning to ensure smooth vehicle and delegation movement.

The area around Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC Park remains lively with public and tourist activity.

Visitors are photographing ASEAN sculptures and decorations symbolising regional friendship and unity.

The summit from October 26-28 represents the culmination of Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship.

This year’s theme focuses on “Inclusivity and Sustainability” for the regional gathering.

The event is expected to be the largest in ASEAN Summit history since its 1976 inception.

World leaders including US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are among expected attendees.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will also participate. – Bernama