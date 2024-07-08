Over RM8 million allocated for development of idle land in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: The government has approved RM8.2 million for 11 idle land development projects for agricultural purposes in Kelantan this year.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said that the projects are a collaboration between the state government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“According to records from the Department of Agriculture from 2006 to 2023, Kelantan developed and utilised 3,332.92 hectares of idle land, with a total allocation of over RM26 million,“ he told reporters after launching the Kelantan Agriculture Expo 2024 at Dataran Bandar Baharu Pasir Mas here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nassuruddin urged Kelantan farmers to learn and adapt Thailand’s knowledge in the agricultural sector, which will contribute to better yields and make their tasks more efficient.