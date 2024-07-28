Over-the-counter transactions needed to ensure elderly’s financial security - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Over-the-counter bank transactions should be allowed as it can help to ensure senior citizens’ financial security and prevent potential fraudulent activities, said Alliance For A Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said by maintaining the traditional banking services for the elderly it can also help bridge the digital divide and ensure that all segments of the population have access to essential banking services.

“Many elderly individuals may not have grown up with technology or had the same exposure to digital devices as younger generations.

“Additionally, age-related factors such as declining cognitive abilities or physical limitations can further complicate their interactions with technology,“ he said in a statement here today.

The statement was referring to a report by local media about conmen posing as good Samaritans and ripping off over RM100,000 from some senior citizens who fumbled at ATM machines while withdrawing money recently.

The media reported that ‘the good Samaritans’ would switch the senior citizens’ ATM cards with faulty ones after obtaining their cards and PIN numbers when offering to help them.

Thus, Lee concurred with the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA), which was reported as saying that banks should allow senior citizens to perform over-the-counter transactions as the group is vulnerable to scams.

FOMCA, as quoted by local media, also noted that banks should assist senior citizens when it comes to complex digital transactions, including the use of ATMs.

In the same statement, Lee admitted that digitalisation is rapidly changing the way other essential services are delivered, including healthcare and communication.

However, Lee stressed that as a society, we must be sympathetic to the elderly and their struggles with digitalisation and excluding them from these digital advancements can lead to social isolation and limited access to critical services.

“Empathy towards the elderly’s difficulties with technology can foster inclusivity and ensure that they are not left behind in an increasingly digital world.

“It is essential to recognise and address the challenges they face and provide support and alternative options to help them navigate the digital landscape,” Lee added.