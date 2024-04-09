Pahang Health Dept receives 45 new ambulances

KUANTAN: Pahang State Health Department (JKN) received 45 new ambulances from the Health Ministry (MOH) to upgrade health service facilities for patients in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said state hospitals will receive the ambulances in stages, adding that several hospitals have received eight units of Type A ambulances worth RM3.64 million on Aug 21.

He said the remaining 37 Type B ambulances will be distributed in November this year and July next year.

“I was informed that Type A ambulances have advanced equipment. On behalf of the state government, I thank MOH for this provision. This shows the commitment of the current government to provide facilities and comfort for the well-being of the people.

“...I hope that the ambulances will be used as effectively as possible to benefit the people...InsyaAllah there will be more such facilities in the future,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after officiating the handover ceremony of the eight ambulances to hospital directors in six districts at Wisma Sri Pahang. Pahang JKN director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman was also present.

Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan, and Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital each received two units, and Pekan Hospital, Bentong Hospital, Kuala Lipis Hospital as well as Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Hospital in Cameron Highlands, received one unit each.