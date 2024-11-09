Pahang, Perak ready for Chinese halal industry investments, which will spur state economies

SHANGHAI: The Pahang and Perak state governments are ready for large investments from China in the halal industry by preparing and developing the infrastructure in the respective states’ halal hubs.

This includes providing sites to build factories and farms, infrastructure facilities and a skilled workforce to attract investors in the halal industry, which will also improve the economy and revenue of the two states.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state offers various initiatives and strategic locations to develop the halal industry, including halal industrial parks, halal logistics hubs and ports that are halal compliant.

He said the strategic locations offered to investors include the 304-hectare Gebeng Halal Hub, the Gambang Halal Hub (68.4 hectares) and Bentong Halal Hub (14.7 hectares)

“Chinese halal industry investors have shown their sincere interest in investing (in Malaysia), especially in Pahang. They wish to obtain more information, for example, on land and other (investment) procedures.

“I have instructed the local authorities in the state, district and land offices to reduce bureaucratic procedures. We want all matters to be expedited and not lengthy processes,” he told Malaysian media at the Malaysia-China Halal Business Forum here yesterday.

Last night, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Malaysia would benefit from potential new investments from China in the halal industry worth RM4 billion through the forum, which was attended by more than 30 halal industry players from Malaysia and China.

Ahmad Zahid, also the chairman of the Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH), said major investments from China cover various sectors, including herbal medicine, food and beverages, vaccines, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government is developing the 57.8-hectare Perak Halal Industrial Park (HIP) along the strategic West Coast Expressway near Lekir, and the first phase is expected to be in operation in early 2025.

He said the halal park’s strategic location and facilities would enable local and foreign investors to construct factories or farms for halal products.

Saarani said in a meeting that Chinese investors were provided with explanations on offers and guarantees from the state government to grow the halal industry.

“The sites (in Perak HIP) are there. If larger sites are needed (by investors), land belonging to the State Secretary Incorporated (SSI) can be transformed into industrial areas.

“There are also private land owned by individuals interested in collaborating to prepare areas for investors to build their factories,” he said.

Saarani added that a halal product company is interested in investing in Perak with a RM20 million investment.

The menteri besar said this foreign investment would significantly benefit Perakians, especially by offering job opportunities to the youth.

“Apart from improving the state economy, Perak’s participation in the halal forum is in line with the government’s goal to spur the halal industry’s growth, which is becoming more important at the international level,” he added.