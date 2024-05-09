Pahang records RM111.4m in losses from 5,941 online scam cases

PETALING JAYA: Pahang has recorded losses amounting to RM111.46 million involving 5,941 online fraud cases from 2021 until May this year.

Pahang Consumer Affairs and Human Resources committee chairman Sim Chong Siang said the Kuantan district has recorded the highest number of cases at 2,470 cases with a loss of RM51.8 million, Harian Metro reported.

Bentong has recorded losses of RM17.8 million, followed by Temerloh at losses totaling RM12.8 million, Raub at RM7.2 million and Cameron Highlands with the least amount at RM5.2 million.

Chong Siang mentioned the figures during the state assembly sittings, in Kuantan, today.

It was in response to Datuk Seri Shafik Fauzan Sharif’s (BN-Inderapura) question on the amount of recorded losses in online scam cases from 2021 until this year.