Scams: 45 teachers fall victims, losing RM1.2m - Pahang police

KUANTAN: Pahang police recorded 45 fraud cases involving teachers, with losses amounting to RM1.2 million, in the first seven months of this year, according to state police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

He said the statistics of fraud cases showed a drop compared to the 61 cases of commercial crime complaints among educators received for the same period last year and involving a loss of RM1.45 million.

“This data clearly shows a decrease in fraud cases involving teachers in this state, however, there is an increase in the overall loss value of victims from various sectors in this crime.

“This gives the impression that such cases have not dropped and are at a worrying level. In total, there have been 1,228 scam cases recorded, with losses worth RM59 million, in various employment sectors,“ he said.

Yahaya said this in a press conference after officiating 2024 Pahang state-level ‘Seminar Cakna Anti-Scam, Kenapa Terus Jadi Mangsa’ (anti-scam awareness seminar) at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Afzan here today.

When asked about the trend of commercial crime fraud among educators, Yahaya said that investment, purchase of non-existent goods, and the Macau scam were among the highest recorded cases and that such syndicates targeted retirees.

With regard to today’s seminar, he said the programme will be continued from time to time to increase teachers’ awareness of these sorts of crime and latest trends of scammers in order to avoid falling victim to such syndicates.

“In addition, we also hope that this kind of programme focusing on teachers, can be extended as a preventive measure by sharing the knowledge and information obtained from this seminar to the students as an exposure and to avoid them falling victim,“ he said.

In the meantime, Yahaya when asked to comment on the latest developments in the case of the death of a woman at her home in Indera Mahkota here on Aug 14, said that the results of the post-mortem had been received.

“The autopsy report found that there was compression on the neck, pressure on the neck. There is a criminal element and we have classified it as a case of murder,” he said.

“The body of the deceased can be claimed. However, we are still conducting further investigations to obtain new information or evidence. Four family members of the woman who were previously remanded have been released.”

On Aug 14, a 28-year-old housewife who was initially reported missing was found unconscious in her bedroom by her husband at about 7.30 pm. The woman reportedly lived with her Chinese national husband, a factory supervisor, and three-year-old son and eight-year-old sister-in-law.