Pakistani PM Shehbaz delighted over productive talks with Malaysian PM Anwar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his pleasure at the productive discussions held with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, aimed at strengthening Pakistan-Malaysia relations in key areas such as trade, IT, energy, agriculture, Halal meat exports, tourism, education, and defence, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

In his social media post on X, the prime minister said that he discussed regional and global developments, particularly the situations in Gaza and Lebanon with his Malaysian counterpart.

Both prime ministers also witnessed the signing of historic Memorandum of Understandings and agreements across various sectors.

He noted that bilateral ties are poised to strengthen for the mutual benefit of both nations, with both sides agreeing to ensure robust follow-up on the decisions made during their discussions.

He thanked Anwar for inviting him to visit Malaysia, which he looks forward to undertaking in the near future.