Former welder jailed for posession of materials associated with Daesh group

KUALA LUMPUR: A former welder was sentenced to four years in prison by the High Court here today after pleading guilty to possession of materials associated with the Daesh terrorist group last May.

Judge K. Muniandy handed down the sentence on Muhammad Fesool Haron, 35, to be served from the date of arrest, which was last May 30.

He was charged with possession of a video recording, 10 videos and five screenshots associated with the Daesh terrorist group in his mobile phone at a premises in the Kempas industrial area, Johor Bahru at 1.10 pm on May 230 this year.

The charge, under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to seven years or a fine, as well as forfeiture of the items, upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Fakhurrazi Ahmad Salim, when requesting the court to impose a severe sentence, said Muhammad Fesool had a record related to supporting a terrorist group and was sentenced to five years in prison by the High Court here on May 29, 2017.

During mitigation, lawyer N. Kanmani, representing Muhammad Fesool, said his client, who has a family to support, promised not to repeat the mistake.

“My client has two children aged 17 and 11 who are now being cared for by family members after the accused’s wife was also arrested for a similar offence,“ said the lawyer.