KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated national para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou who contributed Malaysia’s first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games yesterday.

Cheah emerged as the champion in the SU5 men’s singles (physical disability) after defeating Indonesia’s Suryo Nugroho 21-13, 21-1 in the final which took place at the Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, thereby defending the gold medal won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Through a post on the X platform today, Anwar said he was proud of Cheah’s achievement for having placed Malaysia’s name on the world stage.

“We won the first gold medal at the #Paralympic2024! Even more proud because Cheah Liek Hou managed to defend the gold medal he won at the last Paralympics.

“Congratulations! You make Malaysia’s name shine on the world stage!” he said.