Liek Hou secures Malaysia’s maiden gold in Paris 2024

National para badminton ace, Cheah Liek Hou has defended his men’s singles SU5 (physical impairment) Paralympic gold medal, bagging Malaysia’s first at the Games here, today.

Liek Hou lived up to the top seed billing in Paris 2024 by seeing off Suryo Nugroho of Indonesia 21-13, 21-15 in 42 minutes at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

After the score was locked at 3-3 early on in the first set, the world number one seized control and surged ahead, effortlessly building a commanding seven-point lead at 17-10 before sealing the game with a 21-13 victory.

The Indonesian, who relied solely on his right hand, raised his game in the second set, trailing closely at 14-15 before the Malaysian maintained his composure and unleashed a powerful smash to secure back-to-back Paralympic gold medals with a final score of 21-15.

Liek Hou celebrated his triumph by embracing his coach, Nova Armada, and then proudly waving the Jalur Gemilang around the venue.

Today’s victory saw the eight-time world champion extend his head-to-head record to 14 wins out of 18 matches over Suryo, who progressed to the final by seeing off another Malaysian shuttler, Muhammad Fareez Anuar, 21-12, 14-21, 21-6.

Liek Hou had previously beaten his 29-year-old opponent in their last Group A encounter, 21-10, 21-13, here, on Saturday (Aug 31).

The 36-year-old opened his Paris 2024 campaign with a convincing 21-10, 21-6 win over Poland’s Mroz Bartlomiej on Thursday (Aug 29).

He followed it up with another impressive win against France’s Meril Loquette 21-10, 21-16 on Friday before topping Group A by beating Suryo.

Yesterday, Liek Hou cruised to the final when he brushed aside the challenge from his arch-rival, Dheva Anrimusthi, 21-17, 21-17, in the last four.

Meanwhile, Anrimusthi came from behind to deliver the bronze medal for Indonesia by beating Muhammad Fareez 17-21, 21-19, 21-12.

Nevertheless, Malaysia’s world number four still deserves a pat on the back following an impressive debut at the Paralympic Games by winning Group B, dubbed the ‘Group of Death’.

Muhammad Fareez began his group campaign by stunning second-seeded Fang Jen-Yu of Taiwan 21-14, 21-18 before staging two magnificent fightbacks en route to defeating Anrimusthi 14-21, 21-19, 21-19 and Japan’s Taiyo Imai 17-21, 21-17, 21-17.