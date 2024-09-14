Parking fees waived at MAHA 2024 amid expected surge in visitors

PUTRAJAYA: Starting today, parking fees will no longer be charged to visitors attending the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced this in a Facebook post this morning.

When contacted by Bernama, Mohamad said that the decision was made to streamline visitor entry and alleviate traffic congestion at the entrance to MAHA 2024.

MAHA 2024 is currently being held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) until Sept 22.

“This move also considers the anticipated rise in visitors due to the start of the school holidays,” he said.

Previously, visitors to MAHA 2024 were required to pay a RM5 parking fee via online payment at the MAEPS Serdang entry points.