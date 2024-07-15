Parliament: 774 digital, ICT-related programmes implemented in Sarawak as of June - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: As of June 15, a total of 774 continuous professional development programmes related to digital or information and communication technology (ICT) have been implemented in Sarawak.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said according to the Ministry’s Training Management System, 81,791 teachers have participated in these programmes, enhancing their knowledge, skills and expertise to meet the evolving demands of education.

“In addition, in 2023, some 19 teachers from Sarawak were appointed as Guru Peneraju Generasi Digital (GPGD). These teachers received training from strategic partners to disseminate their knowledge and experience to their peers and so far, 8,011 teachers have received guidance from these GPGDs.

“To create a conducive digital environment, a total of 27 Teachers’ Activity Centres and Educational Technology Resource Centres in Sarawak have been equipped with Digital Studios and Digital Maker Hubs to ensure effective training for teachers in digital-related subjects.”

He said this in response to a query from Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) on the number of teachers in Sarawak trained to competently apply digital technology in teaching and learning (PdP) during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Wong said on May 23, the ministry in collaboration with Pixlr, trained 92 teachers in Sarawak to enhance their competence in using artificial intelligence (AI) in PdP.

In addition, MOE has upgraded fiber technology in the state’s schools, increasing access speeds from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps through new internet service procurement for the period from July 2024 to June 2025.

For schools using satellite technology, speeds have also been increased from 30 Mbps to 100 Mbps, with the data quota improved from 100 gigabytes to one terabyte,“ he said.