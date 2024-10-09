Parliament aims to change ‘sitting for 70 days only’ misconception - Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conference of Speakers of Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies, which will commence tomorrow until Sept 14, in Kuching, Sarawak, will explore, among other things, the broader roles of the Parliament, the State Legislative Assemblies and the speakers.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul highlighted that the conference will also focus on efforts to bring legislative institutions closer to the community through educational programmes, public dialogues, and media engagement initiatives.

He emphasised that Parliament played a wider role than just holding conferences, through various public engagement and stakeholder education programmes.

“This conference aims to clarify the overall role of Parliament and the speakers in a democracy, challenging the misconception that Parliament only sits 70 days a year.

“It also demonstrates the Parliament’s and State Legislative Assemblies’ commitment to empowering legislative institutions, by fostering closer and more direct interactions with the public,” he said in a statement issued by the Malaysian Parliament today.

Johari will present a paper titled ‘Memperkukuhkan Demokrasi Berparlimen Melalui Penglibatan Awam Yang Progresif’ at the conference.

He is also scheduled to deliver a lecture, titled ‘Bicara Ketatanegaraan: Membangun Masa Hadapan’, to Sarawak educators, at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Sarawak on Sept 12, to enhance their understanding of the role and institutions of the legislature and the speakers, the role of educators in fostering awareness and responsibility as shapers of future generations.

The conference will also witness the presentation of a paper by the Dewan Negara President, Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah, titled ‘Persoalan: Adakah Dewan Negara Institusi Rubber Stamp? Kuasa Speaker: Satu Coretan’, and the ‘Penggubalan Peraturan Mesyuarat’ by Sarawak state assembly speaker, Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar.