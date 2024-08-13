Patriotism must be nurtured from school level - Mohamad Fauzi

PUTRAJAYA: Patriotism or a deep love for the country must be nurtured from the school level to become ingrained in individuals, said Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

He also emphasised the need for nationhood-based programmes to continue to help shape the identity of the younger generation.

“We must continue these programmes as they instil a sense of pride in students for the Jalur Gemilang, regardless of where they are - whether representing the nation in sports, studying abroad or working overseas,” he told reporters today.

He made this remark after attending the Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 5 (1) in conjunction with the National Month 2024 celebration.

Speaking on the programme, organised by the Information Department, Mohamad Fauzi said it would be held in 38 schools across five states as part of efforts to foster and ignite patriotism among students.

“If we only talk about it, it doesn’t convey much. So, we enliven it with initiatives like this, where students can actively participate and demonstrate their patriotic spirit.

“This programme is part of the 1 Rumah 1 Jalur Gemilang initiative that we launched this year,” he said, adding that there are five clusters under the initiative, namely education, higher education, community, safety and health.

The Pentarama X Kelab Malaysiaku squad will visit selected schools in Selangor, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, and Sarawak to organise various patriotic activities with the students.

The programme runs until Sept 16 and includes activities such as sembang santai, patriotic song performances and national quizzes.