Pay serious attention to mental health - Perlis Regent

KANGAR: Malaysians, especially the people in this state, should take mental health seriously, said the Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin emphasised the importance of being mindful of one’s own mental health and that of loved ones, colleagues and the community.

“Seek appropriate treatment immediately if you experience symptoms to prevent more serious issues,“ he said when officiating at the Healthy Malaysia National Agenda (ANMS) programme and Perlis Hebat Carnival at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here today.

Also present were the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin highlighted the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle and healthy eating habits to bolster the body’s resistance to diseases, encouraging the public to utilise all available facilities and services to improve their health and well-being.

“There are several relaxing spots in Perlis. Bring your family to enjoy these places together. A healthy lifestyle can naturally boost our body’s immunity,“ he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin also urged the public to support the Health Ministry in achieving the goal of sustainable community health..

Earlier, the Regent officiated the opening of three new health clinics, the Kampung Gial Health Clinic, the Pauh Health Clinic and the Padang Besar Health Clinic.