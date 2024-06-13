PD hotels lag in public sewerage connection - Exco

PORT DICKSON: The majority of hotels and serviced residences in this resort town have yet to connect to the public sewerage system, a crucial step for environmental conservation.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman S. Veerapan said only 11 such properties have completed the connection to the public sewerage system.

“Currently, 34 hotels have not taken this step, although the process is done in stages. Cost is not the primary barrier for hotel operators here in not connecting to the public sewerage system; it may be a lack of awareness among them.

“Many hotels in this area have their own sewage systems, but the public system is more modern and cost-effective,” he told a press conference following an engagement session on wastewater management compliance with hotel and serviced residence operators today.

Veerapan said hotel operators must be made aware of the benefits of connecting to the public sewerage system to ensure cleanliness and to address pollution issues in tourist areas.

“Today’s engagement session provided insights on compliance with the Environmental Quality (Sewage) Regulations 2009 and information on sewage systems to hotel and serviced residence operators” he added.

He said these efforts aim to ensure proper management of wastewater discharge in line with the government’s goal to make Port Dickson a premier tourist destination.