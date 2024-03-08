PDRM announces transfers of 12 senior officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced the transfers of 12 senior officers, effective Sept 2.

Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat (Administration) head Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah in a statement said that the changes involved the deputy director (PDRM) of the Coordination and Intelligence Section of the National Operations Management Centre, National Security Council, Prime Minister’s Department, ACP Pahruradzi Abd Rahman, who has been appointed as chief assistant director (Crisis and Disasters), Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Operations Department (JKDNKA), with the rank of acting Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC).

He said another change involved the Sabah Region Four Marine Police JKDNKA, ACP Ahmad Ariffin who will be the Chief of Staff of the Special/Technical Investigation Team Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the rank of SAC.

“ Assistant director (D4) of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) Central Criminal Intelligence Unit/Criminal Records, ACP Azlan Abu has been appointed as chief assistant director (Complaint Management), Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Division, with the rank of SAC.

“In addition, the assistant director (D5) of Public Prosecutions of Bukit Aman JSJ, ACP Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman has been appointed as the head of the Kuala Lumpur PDRM College Centre for Investigation and Prosecution Science Studies, with the rank of SAC,“ he said.

Kamaruzaman said Supt Andrew Gani Anak Jimmy, the technical staff officer 69 Special Operations Command JKDNKA Ulu Kinta Perak has been appointed as the deputy commander of the Eastern Zone of the Sabah Brigade General Operations Force (GOF) JKDNKA Kinarut, Sabah, with the rank of ACP.

Meanwhile, another transfer affects Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail, commanding officer of the 16 Brigade Sabah GOF JKDNKA Kinarut, Sabah who has been appointed as the commanding officer of the 19th Battalion (Security Control) Central Brigade of the GOF JKDNKA Cheras, Selangor, with the rank of ACP.

Staff officer E4 of the Penang Contingent Special Branch Supt Jalaludin Ahamad Zanudin has been appointed deputy of the Kelantan Contingent Management and Coordination Special Branch, with the rank of ACP while Supt E2C1 of the Bukit Aman Special Branch Supt Hisham Mohd Den has been appointed Staff Officer E3A3 of the Bukit Aman Special Branch, with the acting rank of ACP.

Additionally, the compliance officer (Zone B) of Bukit Aman’s Compliance Branch of the Standards Compliance Division of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department Supt Amir Hussin has been appointed as the head of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department of the Perak contingent, with the rank of ACP.

Kamaruzaman said chief assistant director of the Bukit Aman JKDNKA GOF, ACP Shaiful Azmi Hussein Omar retained the position of acting SAC.

He said the transfers also involved the assistant director of Technical/General Policing of the Bukit Aman JKDNKA GOF team Supt Rizal Mohamed who has been appointed as the assistant director of Operations of the Bukit Aman JKDNKA GOF team, with the rank of ACP while Supt E6A3 of the Bukit Aman Special Branch Supt Datin Nur Haniza Jaafar will serve in the position of staff officer E6A2 Bukit Aman Special Branch, with acting rank of ACP.