PDRM distributes ‘korban meat’ to personnel and needy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) shared the blessings of Aidiladha by donating sacrificial meat to its personnel and those in need.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the distribution of the sacrificial meat was made possible through the donation of 22 cows by the Malaysian Ex-Special Forces Association, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anugerah Kasih Malaysia (PERKASIH), MyFundAction, and the Police Family Association.

“We hope this contribution brings joy to the recipients and fosters the spirit of unity and cooperation through the gotong-royong activities conducted,” he said during the Majlis Korban Perdana at the Al-Amin Mosque of the General Operations Force Central Brigade in Cheras here today.

Ayob Khan also emphasised that while the programme is significant, it cannot compare to the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Ismail, to Allah SWT.

However, in the context of PDRM, he urged its members to emulate this sacrifice and translate it into service, loyalty and dedication to the nation and the people, thus contributing to long-lasting peace and societal well-being.

Meanwhile, MyFundAction, in a statement, said that it received a collaboration worth RM236,439 from the PDRM Palestine Solidarity Fund that will be given entirely to Palestine.

“MyFundAction also received packages of sacrificial meat as a symbolic gesture of PDRM’s participation in the Qurban Care For Gaza programme this year.

“These packages are expected to be shipped directly to Palestine by sea in December,” the statement said.