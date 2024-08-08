Penampang police appeal for help in locating missing boys

PENAMPANG: Police here are searching for two boys, aged 15 and 13, who were reported missing this morning.

The Penampang district police headquarters (IPD), in a statement, identified the missing boys as Rezlo Mic Fadden Romineo, 15, and Nicholas Chee Ping, 13.

They were reported missing from Kampung Buit Hill, Putatan, near here.

Penampang police received a report regarding the boys’ disappearance at 10.18 am today.

“We appeal to the public for cooperation. Anyone with information regarding these two boys is urged to come forward at any nearby police station or directly contact the Penampang IPD at 088-712222,” the statement read.

Those with information can also directly contact the case investigating officer, Inspector Chee Yue Piew, at 016-6668586.